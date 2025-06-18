This hero stones exhibition tells Tamil Nadu’s forgotten stories

CHENNAI: At the ongoing exhibition Immortal Valor: The Hero Stones of Tamil Nadu, visitors can explore a total of 40 hero stones, representing various types and styles. But what exactly is a hero stone? These are memorial stones erected to honour individuals, primarily warriors, who died in battle or while defending their communities. The exhibition is curated by DakshinaChitra Museum in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, Roja Muthiah Research Library, and Yaakkai Heritage Trust.

Dravid Prasad M, communication and publicity officer at DakshinaChitra Museum, tells DT Next, "One can find hero stones inscribed in Tamil Brahmi script. In those days, hero stones were erected for many people and various reasons - not just for warriors, but also for those who performed acts of self-sacrifice or died fighting wild animals, such as boars, tigers, and elephants. We even have hero stones from outside Tamil Nadu, and a few from outside India.”

“We’re exhibiting photographs and detailed information about the hero stone from Tatapatti, which is dated to the 3rd century BCE,” he adds.

This immersive exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore over 2,000 years of Tamil history through rare artefacts, sculptures, inscriptions, and interactive displays that highlight a legacy of courage and sacrifice carved in stone. Anitha Pottamkulam, Director of Culture, Cibi Sellappa, Program Officer at DakshinaChitra, Murali, Anitha Yogeshwari, Gallery Officer, and the entire team have contributed to bringing this vision to life.

“The response to the exhibition has been amazing. We've had many young visitors who are eager to learn about history. We’ve created replica models of the hero stones, which visitors can touch and feel. This is one of the major goals of the exhibition - to help people connect with our heritage through tactile and sensory experience," adds Dravid.

Additionally, the museum offers guided walkthroughs of the exhibition every weekend, subject to prior registration. The exhibition is on view until July 20 at the Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.