Thiruvattar anganwadi workers and helpers stage protest, present 10-point demand

CHENNAI: Anganwadi workers (AWW) and Helpers (AWH) held a protest in front of the Child Development Project Office in Thiruvattar in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday, demanding they be recognised as government employees, as reported byDaily Thanthi.They laid out the following demands and urged for immediate action:

1. Anganwadi workers should be classified as Grade III and Grade IV government employees, with a minimum salary of Rs 26,000 for teachers and Rs 21,000 for helpers.

2. A retirement benefit of Rs 10 lakh for anganwadi workers and Rs 5 lakh for anganwadi helpers should be given.

3. A minimum Dearness Allowance (DA) along with a pension of Rs 9,000 should be given to anganwadi helpers.

4. Anganwadi workers who have completed 10 years of service should be promoted as supervisors or provided with the salary of a supervisor upon completion of 10 years of service. Anganwadi helpers who have completed five years of service should also be promoted.

5. Additional increments as per G.O.Ms.No.303 of the Sixth Pay Commission or salary adjustments should be made for anganwadi helpers upon completion of ten years of service.

6. As anganwadi workers are primarily involved in health-related work, earlier, they were promoted as Village Health Nurses after receiving VHN training at the age of 42. This promotion has been discontinued and should be restarted immediately.

7. Immediate filling of vacant positions should be done to reduce the workload of the workers, who often manage multiple anganwadi centres and find it hard to execute schemes.

8. A month-long leave should be granted in May.

9. The General Provident Fund (GPF) deductions from the salaries of anganwadi workers should be released immediately and loans should be made available from the GPF. The Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme should be extended to anganwadi workers.

10. Maternity leave of one year should also be provided to Anganwadi workers.Anganwadi District Administrator Saroja, CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) leaders and other officials participated in the protest.