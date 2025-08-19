Thirupananthal mutt pontiff passes away

TIRUCHY: The 21st Pontiff of Thirupananthal Mutt in Thanjavur passed away after a brief illness due to age factor on Tuesday night.

Thirupananthal Mutt, otherwise called as Kasi Mutt has involved in promoting Saivite Tamil culture, literature and social services and the 21st Pontiff Kailai Mamunivar alias Srila Sri Kasivasi Ejaman Swamy alias Muthukumara Swamy Thambiran (95) who took the vow of celibacy in 1958.

In 1972, the Swamy took charge of the Mutt as the pontiff. He was instrumental in the development of the 300 year old Mutt and was a celebrated pontiff by people from all walks of life.

The pontiff was under treatment for his age related ailments for the past one month and attained Maha Samathi on Tuesday at around 8 pm.