Thirumavalavan’s clarion call to support Sudershan

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has issued a clarion call to all members of both Houses of Parliament to extend their support to retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy in the Vice-President poll.

He stated that he has written to all MPs appealing for INDIA bloc’s candidate, Sudershan Reddy, to safeguard the Constitution.

“Identity politics in the Vice-Presidential polls is unwarranted. We must look beyond that and support the candidacy of Sudershan, a human rights activist who is deeply committed to safeguarding the fundamentals of the Constitution,” Thirumavalavan told journalists at the Secretariat, following his meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin alongside Chandrasekar, father of honour killing victim Kavin Selvaganesh.

Describing honour killing as a “serious social problem” akin to a deadly disease, he emphasised that it should not be viewed through the lens of electoral politics. He asserted that it is the duty of the government, regardless of who is in power, to take concrete action against such killings. “We have already staged protests and submitted representations, urging the Chief Minister to enact a special law to curb honour killings. We have made it clear that the State government possesses the authority to introduce separate legislation to combat this social malaise,” he said.

Reiterating that he is not opposed to the regularisation of cleanliness workers, the VCK leader opposed Government Order 152, which permitted the outsourcing of waste management in urban local bodies across the State. Meanwhile, the VCK urged the government to mechanise waste management as a step towards professionalising such work, rather than continuing to confine it to a particular community.

He submitted a plea to the CM, requesting the appointment of 19,725 candidates who cleared the TET and waiting for 13 years. “We have also urged the regularisation of 1,000 cleanliness workers and nurses who served in govt hospitals during the COVID,” he said.