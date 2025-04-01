Thirumavalavan urges VCK cadres to avoid media glare, focus on elections

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has urged party functionaries to refrain from engaging on social media and giving interviews to YouTube channels to avoid unnecessary political debates ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Senior leaders in the party stated that the remark was "casually made" by the leader during an event organised by the women's wing in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, which celebrated VCK's recognition by the Election Commission of India. He appealed to the functionaries to focus on defeating fascist forces in the forthcoming polls.

"It was not a gag order. It was simply a casual suggestion from our leader to senior functionaries and cadres during the public meeting, advising them to avoid giving interviews to YouTube channels that seek to create divisions within the DMK-led alliance," said a senior leader who was present at the meeting.

Being a key member of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Front, the VCK has faced political challenges, which intensified after the party announced a conference on October 2 in Ulundurpet, calling for total prohibition. Following this, a series of incidents placed the party in a difficult position, with questions raised over its political credibility.

Speculation also emerged that the VCK might join forces with actor-turned-politician Vijay for the 2026 assembly elections. "Our leader has made it clear on multiple occasions that the party will never compromise its core principle of fighting fascism and the Sanatana forces. However, the media has manipulated our statements and continued to question our credibility. We witnessed this during the controversy surrounding the Ambedkar book release programme," said a senior leader, referring to the speculations that Thiruma would join hands with Vijay's TVK at the book launch.

Thiruma has never curtailed the freedom of functionaries to express their views, but he has urged them to exercise caution in order to protect the party from unnecessary trouble, said a second-tier leader in the party.

VCK kicks out Cuddalore functionary caught printing counterfeit currency

The VCK has permanently expelled its Cuddalore district unit treasurer Selvam who was caught printing counterfeit currency notes on his property. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a surprise check on his farmland and discovered counterfeit currency of Rs 500. The police have reported confiscating around 170 counterfeit notes, four walkie-talkies, a computer, a laptop, and a printing machine. The party has also advised its functionaries not to have truck with those evicted.