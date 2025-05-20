Thirumavalavan terms SC's verdict in Subaskaran's case "shocking"

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday, expressed his shock and disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict, which stated that India cannot be a “dharamshala” for refugees from around the world, while rejecting a plea by Sri Lankan Tamil national Subaskaran.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Subaskaran, a Sri Lankan Tamil, was arrested in 2015 reportedly for being part of a conspiracy to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). While he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Court also directed that he should be deported after completing his sentence.

Following this, he appealed his case in 2022 after which his sentence was reduced to seven years. Meanwhile, the High Court noted that after completing the sentence, he must leave India immediately.

Recently, Subaskaran's lawyer pleaded that he be allowed to stay in India even after his sentence as his family resided here. However, the Supreme Court rejected the petition and stated that India is not a "dharamshala" and he should seek refuge in another country.

Following the order, VCK chief Thirumavalavan said that the SC's verdict in the case is painful and seems to violate human dignity. "Is it not the duty of the nation to provide shelter to those seeking asylum on humanitarian grounds?," he wondered, terming the Supreme Court's statement as 'shocking'.