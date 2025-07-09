Thirumavalavan proof of rift in DMK alliance, says EPS

COIMBATORE: The DMK and its constituent parties are riddled with differences, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday. He exuded confidence that the AIADMK will form the government by winning 210 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Referring to remarks made by VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan that AIADMK and BJP lack a cordial relationship, the Leader of Opposition said that he was expressing contrarian views.

“Thirumavalavan says his party’s principle is to form a coalition government, but retracts his statement by saying there is no such possibility now. A big confusion prevails among the DMK and its alliance parties,” he said, on the second day of his poll campaign ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Coimbatore.

Delving further into the issue, Palaniswami said after AIADMK and BJP finalised the alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the tie-up will be headed by AIADMK in the State. EPS said he will be the Chief Minister candidate of the alliance. “The DMK and its alliance parties are gripped in fear over AIADMK’s alliance with BJP,” he said. He said that the DMK regime is reselling the previous AIADMK regime’s projects as its own.