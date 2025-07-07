Thirumavalavan issues open apology to LGBTQ+ community over controversial remark

CHENNAI: VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday issued a formal apology to the LGBTQ+ community following backlash over remarks he made during a student event held a couple of months ago.

“I have come to an understanding that my response to one of the student’s questions at a college programme has hurt the sentiments of sexual and gender minority communities. Though there was no malicious intent, I sincerely apologise for the pain my words may have caused,” Thiruma said in a statement.

He made the statement regarding the sexual minorities during the event held in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore in the month of February this year. During a student parliament session as part of the programme, the VCK leader responded to a question regarding gender and sexual minorities. It attracted criticism in social media and other platforms for reportedly being insensitive.

Reacting to this, Thiruma expressed deep regret for his remark and apologised for the same. He reaffirmed his party’s long standing support for the LGBTQA+ community and said, “It was based on a demand raised by the VCK in 2006 in the TN Assembly, the then government constituted a welfare board for transgender persons.”

He further said that the VCK was the first political party to form a dedicated wing for transgender individuals. It stood by LGBTQ+ and stood for their rights and providing support during times of distress. “I appeal to our LGBTQIA+ comrades and all marginalised communities to consider this as an unfortunate misunderstanding and accept my apology in the spirit of solidarity,” he further said.