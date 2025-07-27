Thiruma to share stage with PM Modi at Gangaikonda Cholapuram

CHENNAI: VCK President and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan is set to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple on Sunday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I. The Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple is located in Jayankondam, which falls under the Chidambaram parliamentary constituency, in Ariyalur district.

Thirumavalavan is known as a vocal critic of PM Modi. Interestingly, for the first time in 24 years, VCK and BJP flags have appeared together alongside AIADMK flags in the temple town, hoisted ahead of Modi's visit. In the 2001 assembly elections, VCK (then DPI) and BJP were part of the DMK-led alliance, during which Thirumavalavan had his first electoral victory from the Mangalore assembly constituency.

PM Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu for a two-day trip to inaugurate the Thoothukudi Airport terminal and to visit the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple.