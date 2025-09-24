Thiruma slams Vijay’s ‘politics of animosity’ against DMK, calls his Eelam stand as "opportunistic politics"

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan denounced Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, branding his political approach as nothing but “politics of animosity” directed against the ruling DMK and its allies. He warned that the people of Tamil Nadu would not be swayed by such negative politics and described Vijay’s “sudden concern” for Tamil Eelam is only aimed to harvest political mileage.

Vijay’s brand of politics is devoid of any constructive vision. It is not mere opposition to the government but a deliberate display of hatred. He has chosen the path of ‘hatred politics’ against the DMK and its alliance partners. This will bring him no political dividends, as people can easily see through such ill-conceived rhetoric, Thiruma told reporters at Chennai airport.

He charged that Vijay had failed to articulate a single concrete plan for the welfare of the people.

“The public expect clarity on Vijay’s vision for the state and the change he intends to deliver. But instead of meeting that expectation, he confines himself to spewing bile against the ruling party and the Secular Progressive Alliance,” he said and noted this approach would collapse under the weight of its own hollowness.

Taking aim at Vijay’s “sudden concern” for Tamil Eelam, Chidambaram MP said that there had been relentlessly fighting for the cause through protests, demonstrations, discourses and conferences for the past three decades in TN. The VCK had staged innumerous protests, demos and conferences for the cause of the Tamil Eelam in the last three decades, but Vijay remained silent all these years.

“Even when the Tamil Eelam issue was burning at its peak, he (Vijay) never opened his mouth. It was not even clear if he had an opinion on the matter. Now he suddenly speaks about Tamil Eelam. If his concern were genuine, he would have voiced it long ago. I do not think so. He has chosen to speak of Tamil Eelam only to gain political mileage. This opportunism is all too transparent,” he said.

Ridiculing the TVK chief for complaining about restrictions on his campaign, describing it as “new to him”, while for established political parties, including the DMK’s allies, it was routine, Thiruma said in a sarcastic tone that whether in alliance with the ruling party or in opposition, the police have always issued guidelines for political events. “We have endured this for three decades. It might be new to him, but it is not new to politics,” Thiruma quipped.