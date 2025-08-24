Thiruma seeks govt job for electrocuted victim’s husband

MADURAI: Condemning Tangedco for its carelessness that claimed the life of Varalakshmi, a cleanliness worker, who was electrocuted in Chennai recently, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has appealed to the State government to provide a permanent job for the victim’s husband and more financial compensation to the aggrieved family. He also sought the government to take responsibility for her children’s education.

Talking to reporters at the airport in Thoothukudi on Sunday, Thirumavalavan said, “The VCK supports the agitating cleanliness workers, and has not taken a dual stand over the issue. We’ve continuously protested against privatisation of solid waste management.”

He also called for the State government to mechanise cleaning works by using technology and machinery and provide training to engage the workforce more actively.

Meanwhile, the VCK chief also appealed to the Parliamentarians of the INDI alliance to extend their support to B Sudershan Reddy, VP nominee fielded against NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan. “If a man like the former VP Dhankar can be treated so badly, imagine how the common people would be treated under this NDA regime. That’s why the VP election assumes greater significance, and Reddy’s selection is crucial,” he opined.