Thiruma puts rumours about alliance with TVK to rest, says won't leave DMK-led front

CHENNAI: As rumours float about the VCK's relationship with newly-floated TVK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday categorically stated that the party would not stray from the ruling DMK alliance, as he does not see any reason to do so.

As the VCK chief is all set to share stage with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for a book launch just days after he criticised the TVK, it has set tongues wagging in political circles about a possible alliance between the two parties.

Categorically denying these rumours, Thirumavalavan said that the VCK would not exit the ruling DMK alliance and that it would continue to contest the 2026 assembly polls in the same alliance, as reported by Maalaimalar.

It may be recalled that Vijay said he was prepared to accommodate allies and share power with them in government at the TVK's recent state conference, in line with VCK's recent remarks on power share and coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Thiruma who had incidentally wished Vijay before the conference later heavily criticised the actor-politician's speech , saying that it exhibited his “urgency to overtake the opposition AIADMK." Thiruma also took a jibe at the actor’s remark that he was open to coalition and power sharing, stating that it sounds like a festival offer.