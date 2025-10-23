Thiruma hands over Rs 10 lakh to Veeramani for DK's ‘Periyar Ulagam’ project

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh towards the ‘Periyar Ulagam’ (Periyar World) project developed by the Dravidar Kazhagam near Tiruchy. He handed over the cheque to DK president K Veeramani at Periyar Thidal in Chennai.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan said the contribution was made on behalf of the VCK in support of the grand vision initiated by the Dravidar Kazhagam. The amount, he said, comprised contributions from party legislators and Members of Parliament.

“MLAs M Chinthanaiselvan, SS Balaji, Aloor Shahnawaz, and Panaiyur Babu contributed Rs 1.25 lakh each, while two Members of Parliament contributed Rs 2 lakh each, totalling Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

Thirumavalavan added that MLAs SS Balaji, Panaiyur Babu, and advocate Udhayabanu accompanied him during the meeting with K Veeramani at Periyar Thidal, when he handed over the cheque.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, on October 18, handed over a cheque for Rs 1.70 crore, comprising the one-month salary contributions of DMK MPs and MLAs, towards the construction of Periyar Ulagam at Siruganur in Tiruchi district. The Periyar World is planned as a facility dedicated to honouring and amplifying the ideals Thanthai Periyar fought for throughout his life.