Third round of counselling for PG/Diploma medical courses in TN begins

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education has commenced the third round of counselling for the postgraduate and diploma courses in the State and the registration are to be completed by Saturday.

As many as 707 total seats in the government and management quota across all categories are to be filled during the third round of the counselling.

The counselling would include seats in the Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government Quota Seats, Management including Minority and NRI Quota seats in self-financing medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25 and the counselling is expected to be completed on 09 February, 2025.

The process of filling and locking the options for the candidates can be done on Sunday and Monday. The notifications to the candidates stated that they can edit their choices any number of times before locking, but once locked they will not be allowed to edit. Therefore, candidates should be careful and should check their choices and the order of preference before locking.

The candidates will be allotted the seats from February 04, 2025 and result is expected on February 05, 2025. The provisional allotment orders can be downloaded until 05 pm on February 09, 2025 and the same is the last date of joining for the candidates.

The candidates should also produce their original certificates in person at the time of joining their selected colleges along with the scanned copy of the original certificates for verification. Failure to report on February 09, 2025 by 5 pm, the selection and admission of the candidates will be cancelled without any further notice.