Third-party agencies roped in to monitor placements under Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School scheme

CHENNAI: The State-owned Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has appointed third-party agencies to monitor and evaluate placements under Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School (NMFS), which was introduced to enable unemployed youth to get placement opportunities in the industry.

The scheme targets students aged between 18-35 years and encompasses the unemployed youth who have completed their graduation, ITI, and Diploma, and school dropouts.

A senior official from the TNSDC said that the training partners for NMFS have been onboarded after a technical and financial scrutiny, in which the infrastructural setup, resources, and expertise were assessed by TNSDC.

Accordingly, training is being conducted by the industry-renowned partners, direct industries, government institutions, government departments, industrial schools, and clusters, focusing on maximizing employability opportunities with training durations ranging from 100 to 300 hours.

“However, there is a need for monitoring and evaluating placement prospects provided to the NMFS beneficiaries,” he said, adding, “Through Expression of Interest (EOI), TNSDC intends to integrate evaluation partners for placement assessments.”

The official said the engagement objective is to provide periodic reports and results, gauge the quality of employment opportunities, assess the overall performance rating, and rank training partners.

The official said that the agencies will record several information, including placement relevance, employer verification, industry partner verification, offer letter, joining order, employer feedback, candidate feedback, and self-employment.

In addition, the agencies will deploy field-level enumerators exclusive to this project initiative to check and validate the authenticity of placements provided by the training partners, to record and share the information observed from the survey. An in-person meeting with beneficiaries, industries, and training partners will be held, and analytical reports will be provided to TNSDC based on the feedback received from different stakeholders.