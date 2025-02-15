Thieves decamp with 51 sovereigns in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Miscreants broke open into the house of a retired NLC employee at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur and decamped with 51 sovereign jewels on Friday.

Vasantha (68), wife of a retired NLC employee, was residing alone at Katchiperumal village near Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur after her husband had passed away. On Friday, Vasantha went out after locking the house. When she returned in the evening, Vasantha was shocked to see the door of the house was open and she went inside and found 51 sovereign jewels, cash of Rs 1 lakh and 2 kg of silver articles missing.

Based on the complaint, Udayarpalayam police registered a case and conducted an inquiry. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service. Fingerprints were also collected at the crime spot.