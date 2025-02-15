These two express trains will skip stoppage at Cuttack Jn; check dates here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a change in stoppage of two train services due to the ongoing infrastructure development works in Cuttack Junction railway station. The trains will skip halting at Cuttack Junction and instead stop at Naraj Marthapur (Odisha) on particular dates, per a release.

Train No 12515 Coimbatore - Silchar Weekly Express will skip Cuttack Jn and instead stop at Naraj Marthapur on February 16 and 23; and March 2, 9, & 16, 2025 (5 services).

Train No 22643 Ernakulam - Patna Bi-weekly Express will skip Cuttack Jn and instead stop at Naraj Marthapur on February 17, 18, 24, and 25; and March 3, 4, 10, 11, & 17, 2025 (9 services).