These trains will skip halting at Coimbatore Jn in February; check dates here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced a temporary change in stoppage for the following trains on certain dates.

1. Train No.13352 Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 am on February 25 and 27 will be operated via Podanur-Irugur, skipping Coimbatore Jn. Instead, the train will have an alternative stoppage at Podanur Jn where it will arrive at 12.17 pm and depart at 12.20 pm.

2. Train No. 12678 Ernakulam - KSR Bengaluru Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 9.10 am on February 25 and 27 will be operated via Podanur - Irugur, skipping Coimbatore Jn. Instead, the train will have an alternative stoppage at Podanur Jn where the train will arrive at 12.47 pm and depart at 12.50 pm.