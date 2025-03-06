Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 March 2025 9:37 PM IST
    These trains will be cancelled due to Katpadi Yard maintenance work; check details
    CHENNAI: In view of maintenance work at Katpadi Yard, changes have been announced in the pattern of the following train services.

    Full cancellation:

    1. Train No. 66033 Chennai Beach - Tiruvannamalai MEMU leaving Chennai Beach at 6 pm is fully cancelled on March 7.

    2. Train No. 66034 Tiruvannamalai - Tambaram MEMU leaving Tiruvannamalai at 4:30 am is fully cancelled on March 8.

    Partial cancellation:

    1. Train No. 66026 Villupuram - Katpadi MEMU leaving Villupuram Jn at 7.10 pm on March 7 will be short-terminated at Vellore Cantonment. The train will run from Villupuram Jn. to Vellore Cantonment only.

    DTNEXT Bureau

