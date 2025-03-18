These TN trains will temporarily skip stoppage at Guruvayur station; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that the following train services, running via Nagercoil, will not stop at the Guruvayur station temporarily, due to maintenance work.

The express train (Train No. 16127), which will depart from Chennai Egmore at 10:20 am on March 28 and head towards Guruvayur, will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Town and Guruvayur, and will be halted at Nagercoil Town.

On the return journey, the express train (Train No. 16128), which will depart from Guruvayur at 11:15 pm on March 29 that would head to Chennai Egmore, will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Nagercoil Town.

Instead of departing from Guruvayur, the train will depart from Nagercoil Town at 5:15 am and head to Egmore.