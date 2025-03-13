These TN trains will temporarily skip Bengaluru East station; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has announced that the following train services, running via the Salem Division, will not stop at the Bengaluru East railway station temporarily, as per a release.

This is due to the temporary closure of the Bengaluru East railway station for passenger traffic, from March 13, 2025, until further advice, as the platforms are to be dismantled to facilitate the construction of additional railway tracks (3rd & 4th line).

1. Train No. 16231 Cuddalore Port Jn - Mysore Express

2. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin - Mysore Express

3. Train No.16525 Kanniyakumari - KSR Bengaluru Express

4. Train No. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Coimbatore Express