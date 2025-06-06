These TN districts likely to receive rain till 1 pm on June 6

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with showers likely in 12 districts until 1 pm.

The weather department had said that light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and strong winds is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu today, including Puducherry and Karaikal, due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind.

Accordingly, rains are likely in Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Madurai.