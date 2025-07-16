Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 July 2025 9:25 AM IST
    These TN districts brace for rain on July 16; check details
    Visuals from Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rainfall in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

    According to Thanthi TV, moderate rainfall is likely over the hilly and western districts of Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tiruppur.

    Meanwhile, light to moderate showers are expected in parts of Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli.

    Regional Meteorological CentreTN rainsNilgiris
    Online Desk

