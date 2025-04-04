These districts of TN braces for heavy rain on April 4 and 5; check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday has issued a heavy rain warning in 16 districts of Tamil Nadu with thunderstorms and lightning expected in several areas.

The regions include Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.

In addition to these, isolated rainfall is also likely to occur in Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, and Thiruvarur districts.

On April 5, the department forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the city is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky today with a maximum temperature ranging between 32°C and 33°C and a minimum temperature around 26°C to 28°C.

Thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are expected in some areas, while light rain is also likely in other parts of the city.