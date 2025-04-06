These districts of TN brace for heavy rains on April 6, check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued heavy rain warning for some southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The regions include the hilly areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts.

Additionally, isolated parts of northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness light rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

A low-pressure trough persists over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. Due to this, southern Tamil Nadu experienced widespread rainfall on April 5.

Tiruppur North witnessed 11 centimetres of rainfall, while the Kozhiporvilai station in Kanniyakumari recorded 19 cm.

The report further noted that parts of Chennai could see light showers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius in few areas across the state over the next two days.