These districts of Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rain on June 5, 6, say weather officials

CHENNAI: The effects of southwest monsoon are likely to bring light, moderate and even heavy rains to several parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Due to the prevailing atmospheric low-level circulation over the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Wednesday.

There is also a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over parts of Puducherry, Karaikal, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, hill areas of Dindigul, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

On Thursday, moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow.

Additionally, there is a possibility of heavy rain in a few places in the Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, and Tirupattur.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing scattered rainfall. However, the weather officials said indicated a potential rise in temperature in the coming days.