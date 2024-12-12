These districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy rains till 10.00 am

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that as many as 33 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall till 10 am on Thursday.

According to Daily Thanthi, moderate rain with thunder and lightning and sometimes heavy rain is likely to occur in the districts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur.

Additionally, moderate rain with light thunder and lightning is likely in the districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tirupur, Krishnagiri, Erode, Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.

The weather department issued orange, yellow alerts to 27 districts for Thursday, predicting heavy to very rainfall.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its neighbouring areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall since midnight.

Heavy rain is pouring in places including Chennai Egmore, Central, Meenambakkam, Guindy, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Anna Salai and Madipakkam.