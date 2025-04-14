These districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain till 10 am on April 14

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued a forecast stating that five districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday till 10 am.

Accordingly, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts were expected to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on April 14.

Light rainfall is likely to occur in Namakkal, Karur and Tiruchy districts.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.