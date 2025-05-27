Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 May 2025 8:45 AM IST
    These 9 TN districts are likely to receive rainfall on May 26
    Representative Image (Photo: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has issued a forecast stating that 9 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall till 10 am on May 27.

    Accordingly, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts will receive rainfall on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

