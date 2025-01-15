These 8 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain on Jan 15

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that eight districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains on Wednesday.

Accordingly, light to moderate rains are expected in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli.

RMC has predicted that the State may witness above-average rainfall in the coming days, due to low-pressure system is present in the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal along the equatorial line.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of Tamil Nadu till January 16.

Additionally, the weather department forecast that normal rainfall activity will prevail in the State from January 17 to January 23.