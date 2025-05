These 7 TN districts are likely to receive heavy rain on May 3, 4

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued a forecast stating that seven districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nilgiris, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tenkasi and Karur are expected to receive rainfall today and tomorrow.

Thunder and lightning can be seen in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.