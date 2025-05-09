These 6 TN districts are likely to receive rain from May 9 to 15

CHENNAI The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued a forecast stating that six districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Friday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, a low-pressure area has formed in the southern regions where easterly and westerly winds converge and rain is likely in one or two areas within the districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur.

Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and strong winds (with speeds reaching 30 to 40 km/h), is expected.

Reports also added, that from May 10 to 15, light to moderate rain is anticipated at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.