These 6 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain till 1 pm on Jan 12

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that six districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 1 pm on Sunday.

Accordingly, rains are expected in districts like Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram.

A low-level circulation is prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this, light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.

RMC has predicted that the State may witness above-average rainfall in the coming days. The northeast monsoon is likely to withdraw from Tamil Nadu around January 15.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of Tamil Nadu till January 16.

Additionally, the weather department forecast that normal rainfall activity will prevail in the State from January 17 to January 23.

