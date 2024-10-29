These 5 TN districts including Chennai are likely to receive rain till 1 pm on 29.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday predicted rain in five districts of Tamil Nadu until 1 pm today (October 29).

Accordingly, moderate showers are expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam till 1.00 pm.

The rainfall activity is owing to the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest Arabian sea. Additionally, there is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Due to this, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today till November 2, the weather department forecast said.