These 4 districts in TN likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 20

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that four districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Friday.

According to an RMC report, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

There are chances of rain in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts as well.

Meanwhile, the city is experiencing light showers in some areas from early morning with sky conditions being partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius in the city, the RMC said.