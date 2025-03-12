These 4 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Mar 12

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a forecast stating that four districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain until 10 am on Wednesday.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is expected in districts like Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is lying over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level. As a result, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing widespread rain since March 11.

On Tuesday, Kallakurichi recorded 9 cm of rain, and Tiruvarur received 6 cm of rainfall. Chennai, too, received moderate showers in many areas, including OMR, Purasaiwalkam, Tondiarpet, Ayyanavaram, Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Pallavaram, and Tambaram.

RMC has also noted that light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorm activity, is likely to occur over some areas of the city and its suburbs over the next 48 hours.

