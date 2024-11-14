These 19 districts in TN are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Nov 14

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that as many as 19 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive intense showers till 10 am on Thursday.

The districts include Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Kanniyakumari, Tirupattur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, said a IMD report.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Tamil Nadu till November 16.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs received moderate rainfall since the early hours of Thursday and it is expected to continue for the next two days.