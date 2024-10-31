These 15 TN districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on 31.10.2024

CHENNAI: Fifteen districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rains for three days from October 31 to November 2, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

According to the forecast issued by the weathermen, heavy rainfall is expected in Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchy, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur on October 31. Also, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rain with thunder and lightning.

The Weather Department also forecasted moderate rains with thunder and lightning at many places across Tamil Nadu on November 1 and 2.

November 1: Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Krishnagiri Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts may receive heavy rainfall.

November 2: Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, and Virudhunagar districts may record rains.

The rainfall activity is due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and the atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the coastal areas of South Andhra Pradesh.