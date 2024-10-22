These 13 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain by 10 am on 22.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecasted light to moderate rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am today (October 22).

Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirupur, Karur, Namakakkal, Erode, Salem, Tiruchy, and Thanjavur districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning today morning, the RMC predicted.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu will receive rainfall on Tuesday owing to the influence of an upper atmospheric circulation over the region, the weather department said in its bulletin.

Additionally, under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area developed over east-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, which is expected to move northwest and strengthen into a depression today, and likely to intensify into a cyclone named on October 23 (tomorrow), which is projected to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning, the RMC predicted. Once the cyclone intensifies, it will be identified as Dana.