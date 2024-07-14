Begin typing your search...
These 12 districts in Tamil Nadu may receive rain for next two hours
Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari are among three districts which might receive rain
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that 12 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain for the next two hours till 1 pm.
Chennai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Villupuram are the 12 districts which may receive mild showers till noon.
