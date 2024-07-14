Begin typing your search...

These 12 districts in Tamil Nadu may receive rain for next two hours

Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari are among three districts which might receive rain

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 July 2024 5:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-14 05:40:32.0  )
These 12 districts in Tamil Nadu may receive rain for next two hours
Representative Image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that 12 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain for the next two hours till 1 pm.

Chennai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Villupuram are the 12 districts which may receive mild showers till noon.

Online Desk

