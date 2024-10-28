These 11 TN districts are likely to receive rain till 7 pm on 28.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Monday predicted rain in eleven districts of Tamil Nadu until 7 pm today (October 28).

Accordingly, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts, while Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Ariyalur may see light showers, the RMC said in its bulletin.

The rainfall activity is owing to the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest Arabian sea. Additionally, there is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Due to this, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today till November 2, the weather department forecast.