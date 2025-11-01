Theni man awarded 10-year RI in Pocso case

MADURAI: A man from Theni district was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Special Pocso Court in Theni. According to the prosecution, the accused was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl, a hostel student.

He reportedly took the girl from her hostel on March 20, 2017, and unlawfully married her before committing the offence. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parent, the Cumbum North police registered a case under Section 366 read with Section 6 of the Pocso Act.

The accused was arrested after the investigation. After the trial, Judge P Ganesan found the charges proven and awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and directed the government to provide Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the survivor, sources said.