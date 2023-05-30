Begin typing your search...

Theni man attacked by rogue tusker 'Arikomban' dies

The victim was attacked by the wild pachyderm which had created havoc in Cumbum town, attacking him, besides damaging property.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 May 2023 7:19 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-30 07:22:06.0  )
Representative Image 

THENI: A 56-year-old man who was undergoing treatment after being attacked by rogue tusker 'Arikomban' in Theni district of Tamil Nadu died early on Tuesday, police said.

Cumbum native Paulraj was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the elephant attack at Theni Medical College Hospital since Saturday. He breathed his last early on Tuesday, police added.

The elephant, notorious for its love for rice and ration shop raids in neighbouring Kerala, had strayed into the border town of Cumbum on Saturday, after it was translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in that state last month.

ArikombanArikomban elephantrogue tusker
DTNEXT Bureau

