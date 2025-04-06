Theni doctors remove chikoo seed stuck in woman’s lung for over two years

CHENNAI: In a rare and remarkable medical procedure, doctors at the Theni Government Medical College Hospital successfully removed a chikoo seed that had been stuck in the lung of a 50-year-old woman for over two years, causing severe breathing issues.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Veerajakkammal, a 50-year-old agricultural labourer from Vadaveeranayakkanpatti in Theni district, had been suffering from chronic cough and breathlessness for more than two years.

Last month, she visited the Theni Government Medical College Hospital seeking treatment for her worsening symptoms.

Following a detailed medical examination, including a CT scan, doctors identified a foreign object lodged in her bronchial airway.

A team of specialists led by Dr. Ilakkiyaselvan, a pulmonologist, and Dr. Kannan Bhojaraj, Head of Anesthesiology, performed a bronchoscopy procedure under anesthesia to remove the object.

To the medical team’s surprise, the obstruction was found to be a chikoo seed—likely inhaled accidentally while eating.

The successful removal brought immediate relief to the patient, who had been unknowingly living with the seed inside her lung for years.

Dr. Ilakkiyaselvan noted, “It’s common for children to accidentally inhale food into their airways, but such incidents are extremely rare among adults. This case highlights the importance of early diagnosis when symptoms like persistent coughing and breathlessness occur.”

Dean Dr. Muthuchitra and Superintendent Dr. Vijay Anand praised the medical team for their timely intervention and skillful execution of the delicate procedure.

The patient is currently recovering well, reports added.