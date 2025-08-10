Theni: Class 9 boy killed after stray javelin hits him on school ground

THENI: A 14-year-old boy died in Uthamapalayam in Theni after being accidentally struck by a javelin while playing football on a school ground.

The deceased, Saiprasath, was a Class 9 student residing in the hostel of the Rayappanpatti Government Aided Higher Secondary School. Originally from Kombai near Uthamapalayam, Saiprasath’s family currently resides in Kerala, where his father, Chandran, works in a local estate.

According to Daily Thanthi, on August 8 evening, Saiprasath was playing football with friends on the school ground when 19-year-old Dabeesh, a Koodalur native and second-year student at a Chennai sports college home on vacation, was practising javelin throw nearby. A javelin thrown by Dabeesh suddenly struck Saiprasath in the head. The boy collapsed with a severe head injury.

Teachers and students nearby rushed to his aid and took him to the Uthamapalayam Government Hospital, where he received initial treatment. He was later referred to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for intensive care, where, despite medical efforts, he was declared brain-dead earlier today.

Rayappanpatti police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.