'The Missile Man of India' Abdul Kalam's 92nd birthday celebrated in Rameswaram

RAMESWARAM: The 92nd birth anniversary of People's President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was celebrated in Rameswaram. Kalam's memorial in Pakarumbu, Rameswaram was decorated with flowers to mark his birthday.

Dr Kalam's life and teachings continue to serve as a source of inspiration for students, scientists, and leaders worldwide even today. He was popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology.

The Rameswaram Muslim Jamathars and the Kalam family recited the Patiha, one of the Muslim rituals. Subsequently, Yasin, the heart of the holy book Quran, was dedicated to the late humanist Kalam for the afterlife.

Following this, The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chairman Dr S Somnath, District Collector P Vishnushandran, Ramanathapuram Member of Parliament Navaskani and the Kalam family paid their respects to the iconic figure by laying flowers at the memorial. A large number of people participated and paid their respects by showering flowers at Kalam's memorial.

Somnath also flagged off the 'Rameswaram Marathon' on the special occasion. The marathon was held at Rameswaram at 6.00 am under the leadership of District Collector P Vishnushandran where a large number of youths participated in the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the former President Kalam.

"Heartfelt tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was loved by the people for his humble behaviour and exceptional scientific talent, on his birth anniversary. His incomparable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered with reverence," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the "Missile Man of India." "The great scientist, missile man, former President, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. A.P.J., who made an incredible contribution in making India a superpower. A humble tribute to Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary!" CM Yogi posted on X. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, also known as the "Missile Man of India", served as the 11th President of India from year 2002 to 2007.

He also served as an aerospace scientist and worked with India's two major space research organisations - the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Kalam also headed the projects Devil and Valiant which had the aim of developing ballistic missiles using the technology behind the successful SLV program.