TNUHDB’s four-storey housing project with over 1,100 flats in Tiruvallur to be inaugurated in Dec

CHENNAI: After a two-year delay, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) is ready to inaugurate its new four-storey housing project with 1,152 flats in 16 blocks at Poochi Aathipedu village in Uthukottai taluk, Tiruvallur, by December. The project, built at a cost of Rs 156 crore, aims to benefit economically weaker sections in both Tiruvallur and Chennai districts.

The housing project began in 2019 with an 18-month deadline. However, work was halted for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline was extended thrice –December 2022, June 2023 and June 2025.

The flats are being allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – Housing for All (HFA) scheme, which seeks to provide affordable housing to the urban poor, slum dwellers and economically weaker sections.

S Sasikala, a resident of Kolappancheri near Poonamallee, who has been waiting for allotment, said, “I lost my husband 15 years ago and now support my two college-going daughters by working as a domestic help. I live in a rented house with several restrictions imposed by the owner. That’s why I am grateful when officials assured me that the flats will be allotted by December.”

TNUHDB managing director Shreya P Singh said, “We’ve given an extension to the contractor to complete the remaining work. Through the Chief Minister’s Cell and TNUHDB portal, people from Chennai and Tiruvallur have applied for the flats, which are expected to be inaugurated in December.”

Facilities such as a community hall, primary school, Primary Health Centre (PHC), two nursery schools and three ration shops will be available for residents.

According to the Tiruvallur TNUHDB executive engineer, the cost of each flat is Rs 13.55 lakh (with Rs 6.5 lakh from the State government and Rs 1.5 lakh from the Union government). “Beneficiaries earning below Rs 3 lakh/annum are eligible and they must pay Rs 6.5 lakh. Around 90% of the work has been completed, with painting and the sewage treatment plant pending,” the official added.