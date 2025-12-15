The Dig dissects amazing Keezhadi's contested findings

NEW DELHI: An upcoming book, titled "The Dig: Keezhadi and the Politics of India's Past" by debut author Sowmiya Ashok, delves into the long-standing debate over India's origins.

Since its discovery in 2014, the Keezhadi excavation has become one of India's most contentious digs, hailed by some as proof of an urban civilisation in South India and dismissed by others as political mythmaking.

Blending sharp insight with humour, "The Dig ", published by Hachette India under its 'John Murray' imprint, aims to reveal how political battles over science and history continue to shape our understanding of India's past. It is scheduled for release on December 23.

"I was fascinated by how deeply the Keezhadi excavations resonated with Tamil people, and how it became a symbol of preserving the country's diversity amid growing homogenising efforts. My book explores how our origin stories are far more complex than we imagine, and I have tried to bring that complexity to life through diverse voices from across the country. 'The Dig' is an easy read, with a little bit of my humour thrown in," said the Chennai-based journalist-author in a statement.

The book follows the chance discovery of the ancient settlement and the political controversy that followed it. Ashok's narrative spans early Iron Age sites in Tamil Nadu, the Harappan-era settlement of Rakhigarhi in Haryana, and the vanished port city of Muziris in Kerala.

According to the publisher, her journey includes conversations with "archaeologists while sweating under the scorching sun, clings to rickety platforms at a roaring jallikattu arena, and even tastes ancient pottery at an excavation site."