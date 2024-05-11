Thanks to alumni, this government school in Thanjavur has been recording 100% pass rate for 11 Years

CHENNAI: The Government Higher secondary School in Pudur village, Thanjavur district, has yet again recorded 100% pass percentage in the Class 10 board exams, maintaining the enviable track record for the 11th consecutive year.

The school serves students from nearby villages like Balambuthur, Valathan Street, Pulavankadu, Neduvakottai, Poiundar Gudikadu, Mandalakottai, and Telangana Kudikadu since 1987.

What played a key role in the school managing to enhance its performance in the last one decade is the efforts by the former students who have come together to support their former alma mater. They chipped in to enhance infrastructure and provide essential facilities like transportation, uniforms, and shoes to the students.

Through their efforts, the school management have bridged the gap between private and public education.

Recognising the efforts taken by the teachers in ensuring that the youngsters from the villages have a good chance at securing a bright future, the villagers organise functions not only to celebrate the success of the students who secured top marks but also honour the teachers that made it happen.