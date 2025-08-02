Thanjavur youth washed away while taking bath in river

TIRUCHY: A youth who was taking bath in a river in Thanjavur was washed away, and his body was recovered after a two-hour search on Friday.

N Nafil (22), a resident of Athirampattinam who is running a textile shop in the locality, went to take bath in the Agni Aru along with friends R Abdul Rashid (22), S Siddique Mohammed (22), J Imran (22) and R Abdul Rafik (22) on Friday morning.

Nafil accidentally went to the middle of the river and was washed away. Soon, his friends attempted to rescue him in vain.

Pattukkottai police and fire, and rescue personnel recovered Nafil’s body from a bush in the river.

Subsequently, the body was rushed to Athirampattinam GH, where the post-mortem was conducted. Later, it was handed over to the family in the evening. A case was registered, and investigations are on.